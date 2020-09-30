Patients at St Mary's Medical Centre and Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford are being invited to join Zoom meetings to discuss the closure of the St Mary's site.

Lakeside Healthcare, which runs the two GPs' surgeries and wants to merge them at the Sheepmarket site off Ryhall Road, Stamford, is calling the meetings 'patient and public engagement events'.

They will take place at different dates and times from 6pm tomorrow (Thursday, October 1) with the final one on October 17.