Vaccination centre in Stamford named as St Mary's Medical Centre
Published: 17:06, 21 December 2020
| Updated: 17:19, 21 December 2020
St Mary's Medical Centre has been named as a vaccination centre for Stamford.
In a survey sent out today (Monday, December 20) Lakeside Healthcare asks potential volunteers if they would like to work at Corby, St Neots, Stamford's St Mary's Medical Centre, or Stanground.
The survey was emailed to people who had already expressed an interest in volunteering to help Lakeside with Covid-19 jabs.