St Mary's Medical Centre has been named as a vaccination centre for Stamford.

In a survey sent out today (Monday, December 20) Lakeside Healthcare asks potential volunteers if they would like to work at Corby, St Neots, Stamford's St Mary's Medical Centre, or Stanground.

Volunteers are asked about payment

The survey was emailed to people who had already expressed an interest in volunteering to help Lakeside with Covid-19 jabs.