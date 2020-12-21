Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Vaccination centre in Stamford named as St Mary's Medical Centre

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:06, 21 December 2020
 | Updated: 17:19, 21 December 2020

St Mary's Medical Centre has been named as a vaccination centre for Stamford.

In a survey sent out today (Monday, December 20) Lakeside Healthcare asks potential volunteers if they would like to work at Corby, St Neots, Stamford's St Mary's Medical Centre, or Stanground.

Volunteers are asked about payment
Volunteers are asked about payment

The survey was emailed to people who had already expressed an interest in volunteering to help Lakeside with Covid-19 jabs.

CoronavirusHealthHuman InterestStamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE