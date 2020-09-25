Home   News   Article

Patient participation group issues call to arms over closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford by Lakeside Healthcare

By Steve Creswell
Published: 14:00, 25 September 2020
 | Updated: 17:29, 25 September 2020

A patients’ group opposing the closure of St Mary’s Medical Centre in Stamford has issued a call to arms.

Lakeside Healthcare announced last week that it will shut St Mary’s Medical Centre on December 1 and transfer its 15,000 patients to the Sheepmarket Surgery, which is at the Stamford Hospital site off Ryhall Road.

The plan has been met with anger by many patients who fear Sheepmarket, which also has about 15,000 patients already, will be unable to cope.

