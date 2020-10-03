About 100 people turned out in the rain this morning (Saturday) to demonstrate against the closure of a town doctors' surgery.

The protesters maintained social distancing while carrying placards through Stamford town centre and calling for St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road to remain open.

Their actions follow an announcement by Lakeside Healthcare last month that it will close the 15,000-patient surgery on December 1 and transfer those on the register to Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road, which it also runs.