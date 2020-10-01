Home   News   Article

Protest demonstration to be held in Stamford against closure of St Mary's Medical Centre GP surgery

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 01 October 2020

A street protest against the closure of a 15,000-patient doctors’ surgery will take place in Stamford on Saturday (October 3).

The peaceful demonstration is being organised by a group of patients who believe people’s healthcare will suffer if St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road is allowed to close on December 1, as planned by Lakeside Healthcare which runs the practice.

Lakeside proposes to bring all its patients in the Stamford area - more than 30,000 in total - under one roof at Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road.

