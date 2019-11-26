A road race that attracts up to 750 competitors is embracing green initiatives to make it kinder to the environment and support a 'plastic-free' campaign.

The St Valentine’s 30k, organised by Stamford Striders Running Club, is one of the most popular running events in the region, with the 2020 event having sold within a few hours of opening to entries.

Taking place on February 16, the race will fulfil some of the criteria to help Stamford's bid to become a ‘plastic-free’ town - a campaign launched this year to minimise single-use plastic.

Graham Edwards at Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k race 2019

These include ridding the event of carrier bags to hold ‘goodies’ for race finishers, and of plastic cups at the water stations.

In addition, the running shirts given to competitors will be made from recycled bottles, and they are being printed in a way that prevents particles of plastic ‘leaking’ into the eco system through washing machines.

The race medals will also be produced without any paint in the design.

Julie Parker with her medal at the Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k race in 2019

Race director Mark Alderson said: “As a club, we have put a lot of time and effort into finding initiatives that will make our race as environmentally friendly as possible.

“Some ‘greener’ products cost more, but we believe in looking after the environment and the principles of a growing number of runners, so we’ve taken the view that if going greener costs a bit more, then so be it.”

Waste Warriors

All waste from the 30k will be taken away for recycling.

