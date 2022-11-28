A town coffee shop was temporarily closed due to staff shortages.

Costa Coffee in Stamford High Street has been closed on sporadic days in the past few weeks including today (Monday, November 28).

A spokesperson confirmed that the Stamford branch has been temporarily closed due to a 'reduced number of team members working at the store'.

Costa Coffee in Stamford High Street

They added: "We are pleased to say that the store will be open tomorrow Tuesday (November 29) and we apologise for any inconvenience the temporary store closure caused.”