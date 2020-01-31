Ghost The Musical is about to hit Stamford in a show staged by senior members of Wildcats Theatre School.

Adapted from the hit film, Ghost The Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death.

The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realised.

Members of the Wildcats Theatre group

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

The cast includes Abigail Marlow as Molly; Shae Deaves as Sam;Emilee Mimms (Ode Mae) andFreya Hancock (subway ghost).

The director is Katie Adams, who is originally fromLos Angeles and holds a BFA in Drama and Producing from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Guest Director, Ivan De Fritas has also supported the group.

Ivan played Willie Lopez in the original West End show and is currently in Romeo and Julietin London’s West End.

The show will run from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8 at Stamford Arts Centre.

For tickets visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

