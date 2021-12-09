A Stamford actor who starred in a hit Netflix show has been listed in 2021's Bafta Breakthrough scheme.

George Robinson made his debut on Sex Education portraying the mischievous and complex character Isaac.

He has now been recognised for his potential, as the 24-year-old is listed in the Bafta Breakthrough scheme, an initiative which helps support emerging talent in film, TV and video games.

George Robinson from Stamford on season 2 of Netflix show, Sex Education . Photo: Netflix / KPPR

George is the first disabled character to appear on Sex Education, a show which dramatises the lives of school pupils as they grow up and discover more about themselves.

Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.

The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.

George Robinson from Stamford in season 3 of the Netflix show, Sex Education. Photo: Netflix

George, who has wanted to be an actor since he was about 13, believes it is important that tetraplegic people are cast into the roles of disabled characters rather than people acting out the disability. He has been vocal about it on his Instagram account, on which he has 316,000 followers.