A Stamford actor is starring in the third season of the hit Netflix show, Sex Education.

Sex Education dramatises the lives of school pupils as they grow up and discover more about themselves, and is available to Netflix users from today (September 17).

George Robinson, from Stamford, made his debut on the second series of the show will play an integral part in the new episodes.

George Robinson from Stamford in season 3 of the Netflix show, Sex Education. Photo: Netflix

He plays the character Isaac who featured in a cliffhanger at the end of the second season. It involved him meddling in the love life of the two main characters Otis and Maeve.

The third season, which was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will consist of eight episodes, following the format of the previous seasons.

Yesterday (September 16), George featured on the Sex Education Virtual Red Carpet video in partnership with BuzzFeed UK to discuss the new season, which he shared to his Instagram story.

In the video he said: "I'm so amazingly proud of what we've achieved over the past year and a half, two years and I hope you enjoy.

"I can't wait for you to see it."

George is the first disabled character to appear on Sex Education, a show which has been celebrated for its diversity.

Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.

The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.

George, who has wanted to be an actor since he was about 13, believes it is important that tetraplegic people are cast into the roles of disabled characters rather than people acting out the disability. He has been vocal about it on his Instagram account, on which he has 131,000 followers.

The former Stamford School pupil previously told the Mercury: “I think particularly these days where you have access to the actors and people playing these characters there’s no need.

“For disabled people therefore to be watching a film, it’s always in the back of their mind that it’s acting rather than it being authentic. It takes away from the story.

“If you have authentic representatives, you know there’s some proper truth coming across.”

He added: “We are not as far along as I thought we are, so we should not get complacent, but the fact these conversations are being had is an indication we are moving in the right direction.”

After his accident, George spent 10 months in hospital but with the support of the community and #TeamGeorge behind him, he did not let the injury stop him from pursuing his acting dreams.

Now he is using the platform he gained through Sex Education, as well as through #TeamGeorge, to continue to spread awareness.

While their morals are extremely different, George has admitted him and his character do have some similarities, including their sarcasm and ‘playing off insecurities with humour’.

He previously told the Mercury: “I think Isaac is much more comfortable with confrontation than I am which has helped me embracing that side of Isaac in my own life.”