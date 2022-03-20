Stamford actor and Sex Education star George Robinson to feature in Still Life
Published: 06:00, 20 March 2022
A Stamford actor is set to star in a film following the life of a paralysed man.
George Robinson made his debut on Netflix's Sex Education portraying the mischievous character Isaac, and bringing comedy to the series with his witty quips.
His next project will be more serious as he takes on a role in the film Still Life, which is based on an award-winning Texas Monthly 2009 article written by Skip Hollandsworth.