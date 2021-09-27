Netflix has confirmed that the hit show, Sex Education, will return to the screens for a fourth season.

Sex Education dramatises the lives of school pupils as they grow up and discover more about themselves, with its third season released earlier this month.

George Robinson, from Stamford, made his debut on the second series of the show and played an integral part in the latest episodes.

George Robinson from Stamford in season 3 of the Netflix show, Sex Education. Photo: Netflix

The former Stamford Endowed Schools pupil plays the character Isaac, who is seen in season three to develop romantic feelings towards Maeve Wiley, played by Emma Mackey.

After the news was released that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, George took to Instagram to share the post, captioning it 'employment confirmed'.

George is the first disabled character to appear on Sex Education, a show which has been celebrated for its diversity.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.

The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.

A release date has not been confirmed for the fourth series, but given Sex Education was only released a couple of weeks ago it is expected to be a long while yet.

George Robinson from Stamford in season 3 of the Netflix show, Sex Education. Photo: Netflix

With the ending of Isaac and Maeve's relationship, who is seen to leave for America at the end of season three, it is unclear how George's character's story will link in with the rest of the school pupils.