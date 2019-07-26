Competition is hotting up for the Miss England Grand Final which takes on Wednesday (July 31) and Thursday (August 1).

Stamford musical theatre student Ella Grace Bayley, 17, was crowned Miss Lincolnshire back in April, and will compete alongside former New College Stamford student Jodie Whitehead, 19, from Manthorpe, who won the Miss East Midlands title.

Ella Grace has been busy preparing for the final by fundraising for her chosen charity Beauty With a Purpose, by holding a raffle at Great Casterton and a cabaret evening in Ryhall.

She was inspired to take part by her grandmother, who was once crowned ‘Miss British Rail’, and studies at the Eastern School of Performing Arts in St Peter’s Hill, Stamford.

Jodie, now a Ritz Hotel pastry chef, played the saxophone to help her qualify for the final. She is supporting the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group and the Sunshine Fund and to raise funds served teas on Manthorpe village green, held a car boot sale, and a competition for the best ‘planted wheelbarrow’.

Finalist Domenique Fragale also has links to the area, having performed at Tolethorpe Hall - home of Stamford Shakespeare Company - when she was younger. She will revist that same stage to will perform a Shakespeare monologue for the talent round of Miss England.

“I absolutely adore Shakespeare, “ she said. “So being able to incorporate my love of one of Britain’s greatest and inspiring individuals somewhere I grew up too is such a pleasure.”

To vote for your favourite competitor in the Miss England competion, click here.