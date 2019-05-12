An examination into the Local Plan for South Kesteven has been opened by a government planning inspector.

The inspector, David Spencer, will decide if any modifications need to be made to the plan which sets out the

vision for the district until 2036.

He opened a series of meetings in Grantham which will look at the Local Plan in detail to make sure ‘it is sound’. Further examinations are set to take place in Grantham with Stamford staging its own examination on Tuesday May 21 at the Arts Centre.

The opening into the exa mination of the SKDC Local Plan (10032017)

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Matthew Lee spoke at the opening session on Wednesday morning. He said: “The plan is, in essence, an expression of our vision for the future of South Kesteven for the next 17 years - until 2036.

“As you will see from the plan, our aim is to focus most of the planned housing development on growing Grantham in order to strengthen its role as a Sub-Regional centre. New developments are proposed in Stamford, Bourne, and The Deepings, albeit on a smaller scale. Bourne, in particular, has already seen substantial growth in recent years.

“As a council we are keen to encourage an appropriate mix and form of housing to meet the needs of current and future households across the district. The plan, therefore, includes policies to help address the chronic shortage of social and affordable housing in our district.”

Coun Lee told the meeting that between 2011 and 2036, the population of South Kesteven is set to grow by 20 per cent from 134,000 to 161,000.

Coun Lee added: “South Kesteven is home to some world-leading businesses but has significant untapped potential, not least thanks to the availabilityof land and our superb road and rail transport links. This is especially true of Grantham, which is why it will be the focal point of much of the district’s growth over the coming years.”

The Local Plan indicates a minimum 625 new homes per year across the district up to 2036 – a total of 15,625. About half will be built in the Grantham area, with 20 per cent in Stamford, eight per cent in The Deepings, six per cent in Bourne and the rest in the district’s villages.