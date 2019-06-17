Stamford and District Lions Family Fun Day changes to Rock on the Rec

The Lions Club’s Family Fun Day is changing this year to become Rock on the Rec.

The new event will be held on Sunday, June 23, at the

Recreation Ground, of

course!

The Family Fun Day is changing this year to Rock on the Rec so the organisers can concentrate on and enhance the music side of things. It will still be a great family day.

Risky Trick will be among the bands performing at Rock on the Rec

​

The event will run from midday to 7pm.

​The event will start with the spectacular arrival of several Harley Davidson motorcycles and some may stay for the duration of the event.

There will be food and drink available throughout the day with the beer tent (also selling soft drinks), the usual hog roast (tea and coffee available) and a couple of other food stalls this year. Not forgetting the ice cream man - especially welcome on a hot day.

There will be fun for

the children too with the funfair.

The annual car boot sale will still go ahead from 8am until late so you can grab a bargain or come along and sell your unwanted items after your spring clean. No need to book, just turn up after 8am and pay on the day. The cost is £6 per car.

Bring along a chair or blanket to sit and fully enjoy a musical extravaganza - if you could bring the sunshine too that will make it even better​​.

Bands already booked for the event include:

Risky Trick

Jamroom

Los Cajones

Rebel Soul

Clarksdale Blues Band