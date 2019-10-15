Pro-EU campaigners from Stamford and Rutland will be marching in London this weekend demanding a second referendum on Brexit.

They will join others from around the UK in what organisers hope will be a huge 'Final Say' march, with coaches coming from around Lincolnshire and Rutland, including Leave voting areas like Lincoln and Grantham.

The protest comes as parliament stages a historic Saturday sitting to consider any 'deal' Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have struck with the EU, or hear how he can find away around the 'Benn Act' which aims to prevent a 'No Deal' Brexit.

Stamford for europe campaigners (19361729)

Richard Cleaver from ‘Stamford for Europe’ said: "For more than three years, hard-working activists and campaigners here in Stamford and Rutland and across the UK have been running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People’s Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all. Now we are coming together in London to demand our voices are heard.”

“Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country. “

“The Together For The Final Say” march on October 19will be a huge democratic moment for our country as we say loud and clear that, whatever you think about Brexit, the only clear way out of this mess is to give the people the final say.”

However, the call for a 'Final Say' has been criticised by Jessica Swift, Grantham and Stamford general election candidate for the Brexit Party.

Jessica Swift, candidate for the Brexit Party (19361725)

Jessica said: "We have already had a referendum. The people's vote need's to be respected."

"They are being undemocratic in their pursuit of a second referendum."

The Mercury also sought comment from Gareth Davies, the Conservative Party candidate for the Grantham and Stamford constituency.

People can sign up for the march on 19th October at: https://www.peoples-vote.uk/let_us_be_heard