Stamford and Rutland Hospital wins care award

Staff at Stamford and Rutland Hospital have been recognised for their work in supporting unpaid carers and have received the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award for the third time.

The award is presented by Lincolnshire charity, Every-one, to organisations that demonstrate the ability to identify and support carers.

Caroline Wood, Matron at Stamford and Rutland Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award. Carers are a valuable source of help and we are committed to ensuring they are identified, supported and signposted to the relevant support services.”

Matron Caroline Wood and Carers Advisor Teresa Judge with the award (22685051)

The Trust’s Carers Adviser, Teresa Jude, has been working with staff to help carers access the resources available to them. She has also embedded a number of initiatives to improve the hospital experience for carers while their relative is in hospital.

She said: “We try to make the hospital experience a positive one for the carer as well as the patient. We do this by offering extended visiting hours and providing z-beds so they can stay overnight by the patient’s bedside if they wish. We hope that these touches reduce the worry and stress a hospital stay may cause.”

