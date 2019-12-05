Annunziata Rees-Mogg, the Brexit Party MEP for Stamford, Bourne and Rutland has quit her party today.

Ms Rees-Mogg, the sister of top Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg, has urged people to vote Conservative as the best way of securing Brexit.

The freelance journalist, who lives in Lincolnshire near Skgness, joined three other Brexit Party MEPs in leaving the party.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg in Stamford (23432895)

In a joint letter to their former Leader Nigel Farage, they praised his efforts in securing the EU referendum and replacing Theresa May with Boris Johnson.

But their letter also said "we believe the current Brexit Party strategy runs the risk of the UK remaining in the European Union and this is something we are unable to support."

The letter sent to Nigel Farage (23435674)

Ms Rees-Mogg, who is an MEP for the East Midlands, also said: “We need a strong Leave-supporting government to deliver the Brexit 17.4million voted for. The Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike.”

The move follows Mr Farage standing down hundreds of candidates in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017, including the constituencies of Grantham and Stamford and Rutland and Melton.

But the party, which topped the European Elections inMay, including in South Kesteven, still has candidates in Labour and Lib-Dem held seats.

