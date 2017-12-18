Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s portrait pictures competition

At the November meeting, members of the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society competed with portrait pictures with every photographer submitting four images up to A3 size and then each picture competed individually.

The competition was dominated by Veronica Watson and Sue West with pictures of people from their travels. Veronica ended up with the winning image and Sue claimed the group prize with three of her pictures in the top five!

Tom Carlill was third in the individual and the group competition with portraits of children.

David Hodson came fourth in the individual competition with a charming picture of a young child.

Following the competition the society prepared images for its exhibition, which will be on display at the Stamford Arts Centre from yesterday until January 7.

The next meeting topic is the Print of the Year and will take place at the Stamford Arts Centre on Thursday from 8.30pm surrounded by the society’s exhibition.

New members are always welcome.

Please contact secretary Gordon Brown at secretary@stamford-photosoc.org.uk for more details or visit the website; stamford-photosoc.org.uk