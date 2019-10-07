Stamford Apple Day proves a-peel-ing
Hundreds enjoyed Stamford’s 16th annual Apple Day on Saturday.
The event at Stamford arts centre in St Mary’s Street was also boosted by apple experts from both the UK and mainland Europe.
Adam Cade, Chairman of the Stamford Community Orchard Group, said”We had just under 1,000 people turning up. The event was very popular. It was bigger and better than ever.
