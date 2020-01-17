Drop into Stamford Arts Centre from 10am to midday or 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, January 18 to sign up to an exciting community-led arts project.

Along with Lincolnshire One Venues, the arts centre will be launching a Family Flash Mob Taster Session day as part of community arts project Connecting Communities.

The event will feature fun family friendly activities and families can also enrol to take part in a series of four workshops where the community can co-curate a flash mob performance as part of the Arts Around Town event on Friday, February 21.

A colourful flash mob

Participation officer for Lincolnshire One Venues Sarah Hughes said: “We are really excited to launch Connecting Communities with such a fun activity day and invite families from the community to come and join us.

"We want to create arts activities that allow communities in the area to be the main decision makers and to have a real sense of ownership over the project.

"The Flash Mob workshops are being curated to be community led and will rely on input from the people that sign up and get involved.”

Flash mob crafts

Workshops will be held every Saturday in the run up to the Arts Around Town event.www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/family-flash-mob-taster-day

Contact Sarah Hughes - shughes@lincoln.ac.uk to find out more about Connecting Communities.