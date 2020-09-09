Stamford Arts Centre to receive £100k boost as South Kesteven District Council seeks to accommodate new customer access kiosks
Published: 14:00, 09 September 2020
Stamford Arts Centre is to benefit from a £100k ‘improvement scheme’ as the district council looks to base a new digital customer access point in the building.
Details of the plan were revealed at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (September 8).
The scheme would include a reconfigured coffee shop, box office and tourist information point, as well as new computer kiosks for council customers.