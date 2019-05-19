A Stamford company has moved back production to the UK to meet customer demand and improve quality control and production speed.

eBadges, which designs and produces badge-making machines, previously had the work done in India, but from 2017 began moving production back to the UK.

Owner Andrew Vear said: “With Brexit causing so much uncertainty, we were aware that customer concerns around businesses remaining in the UK was rising.

Andrew Vear (10199492)

“Our number one priority is having customers happy and keeping stock levels steady, and this means we can improve the supply chain, continue to offer a fast, reliable delivery service and even have the added bonus of generating additional work in the local economy.

“Much of our competition has its manufacturing processes in China, which means that replacement components are difficult to source and very expensive. Our customers can rest assured that our products stay competitively priced.”

Relocating the processes created around a dozen jobs, which has since been outsourced to local companies in Wansford, Market Overton and Kettering. The company’s head office, which employs eight, is at the West Street Business Park, Stamford.

eBadges has been operational for around 40 years, with Andrew , a former accountant, buying the business in 2007 and relocating it from Surrey. Since then, it has grown four-fold with it also exporting to Europe.

And to further prepare for Brexit, eBadges increased stock held in mainland Europe. It also ‘hedged’ currency should Brexit affect Sterling.