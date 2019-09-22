A Stamford-based live music booking agency, Bands for Hire, is nurturing new talent.

Adam Mezzatesta created the company in 2011, which has more than 400 bands and live acts, who perform at 3,000 events a year across the UK.

The 36-year-old was previously a musician, writing songs, and performing in bands in pubs and at

weddings.

But he thought creating the booking agency offered better prospects and with him already a trained website developer, developed an online booking tool for the venture.

From starting out in his back bedroom, Bands for Hire moved to Easton-on-the-Hill and then a year ago to new premises in Stamford’s Scotgate, that previously contained a hairdresser.

Over the years, staffing has grown to include Sam Berry and later James Burkitt, as well as part-time web designer.

Adam explained: “We are a booking agency, we sign bands and we put them on our website, which gets 1,000 hits a day. they perform at corporate events or a private functions like weddings.

“It’s a very competitive industry. There are hundreds of agencies across the UK but we are probably in the top three now. We have 250 five-star reviews.

“We have all worked very hard and our bespoke booking system means everything is organised without room for error.”

Adam added Bands for Hire is focussing more on exclusive bands, taking musicians fresh from college, making videos of cover songs for their website and helping give them “a ready-made living.”

Local talent is also sought.