A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Rutland this afternoon.

Downpours will be heavy in the Stamford area later this afternoon, according to the Met Office, and is expected to last until midnight.

The wet weather could cause some disruption, warn weather experts, with a risk of flooding to homes, businesses and roads.

The Met Office also warns:

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

A yellow warning is issued when there could be severe weather ahead which may cause disruption.

Further south, an amber warning has been issued, warning of thunderstorms and lightning.