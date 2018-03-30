Stamford boy, 13, delivers baby brother at his home

Most 13-year-boys don’t deliver babies - but one from Stamford did exactly that.

Arriana Shell went into labour at her home in Green Lane on March 14 at around 5.30am, where she lives with husband Gareth and sons, Tyler, 13 and Ryan, 15.

She called her father Adrian and asked him to pick her up and drive her to Peterborough City Hospital.

As she was waiting for him, Arriana’s waters suddenly broke when she was making a cup of tea in her kitchen.

The panicked mum shouted Tyler for help - and within minutes gave birth to Jacob while she was still standing up.

Brave Tyler was shocked to see his mum in distress but knew he had to act fast and help deliver his brother.

He said: “I was just walking past the kitchen. I was in shock for about a second and then she shouted at me to ‘grab his head. I then grabbed his head and helped pull him out.”

A grateful Arriana, 35, said. “I am proud of him, he did well. He was so calm.”

Gareth was out of the house when his wife gave birth as he was dropping off Ryan, who has special needs at Arriana’s mum’s house in nearby Selwyn Road. Gareth and Arriana are home carers for Ryan who was taken to her mum’s to be looked after while the couple went to hospital.

After returning home, a shocked Gareth phoned 999 and was given instructions by an emergency operator which he also relayed to Tyler.

Tyler removed the shoelace from his shoe and Gareth, 38, used it to tie off the umbilical cord. He also got blankets for his mum and baby to keep them warm.

After delivering Jacob, it was just a normal day for Tyler as he made his way to Bourne Grammar School where his friends and teachers were amazed to hear about his incredible morning.

He said: “Half of my friends didn’t believe me. One of my teachers overheard me talking about it with my friends. He didn’t say anything, he was just shocked.”

The youngster’s actions were praised by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Richard Hunter, ambulance operations manager, said: “Tyler did a great job in helping his mum and following the instructions given by our staff to ensure the safe arrival of baby Jacob on March 14.

“Our 999 call takers give guidance and advice over the phone and follow a set of protocols when dealing with emergency calls relating to imminent delivery of a child.

“Tyler did extremely well to remain calm and help his baby brother stay safe and warm.

“Congratulations to Arriana, Gareth, Ryan and Tyler on the arrival of baby Jacob.”

Jacob weighed 5lbs 13ozs.

He spent his first six days in Peterborough City Hospital, where he was treated for mild jaundice before Arriana and Gareth, took him home.