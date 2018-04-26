Stamford boy, 6, inspired to walk 5k for hospice by mum

A six-year-old from Stamford was inspired by his mother to complete a 5k walk raise cash for a hospice.

Archie Dettmer will be taking on the Walk to Remember in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, which will see him complete a circular walk, starting at the hospice and taking him through woodland surrounding it.

He will be joined on the walk, which takes place on May 20, by his mum Fern, the hospice’s inpatient unit manager and grandparents Anne and Wayne Shaw, who live in Wittering.

Archie, who attends Barnack Primary School, decided to take on the challenge after hearing Fern was doing the walk.

She said: “He is very keen to take part, he wants to support the hospice.

“He just loves walking. He is fascinated by what I do.

“Archie is quite into walking - he likes nature and animals.”

She added Archie likes to help people and wants to be a doctor when he’s older.

Energetic Archie has been doing hip hop dance and street dance at an after school club to help him train for his walk.

Walk to Remember is a new event on the hospice’s calendar and is being organised by a dedicated committee of supporters.

Committee member Amy Goodacre said: “We’re thrilled a number of the Thorpe Hall staff and volunteers have been inspired to sign up for Walk to Remember – it really is a sign of how dedicated they are to the care they deliver at the hospice.

“We’re so excited to see how many people are getting involved in the Walk to Remember and look forward to giving them a memorable experience on the day.”

Already 200 people have signed up to do the walk and the hospice hopes that 300 people will take part.

Walkers are being encouraged to wear a back sign dedicated to the memory of someone special.

There’s still time to sign up to the Walk to Remember.

To register visit www.sueryder.org/walktoremember