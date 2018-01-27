Stamford Branch of British Heart Foundation urges people to take part in longest chain of paper hearts world record

Have your say

A charity shop is calling on customers to take part in a world record attempt for the longest chain of paper hearts.

Heart-shaped messages written by the public have been filling British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop windows in the run up to Valentine’s Day for over a decade.

But this year the charity is asking people go into one of its branches such as the one in Stamford High Street and make a £2 donation to write a heart-shaped message, which will then be sent to its head office in London for the record attempt.

Claire Macartney, manager of the Stamford shop, said: “All the money is paying for important research that everybody needs.

“More people are affected by a coronary than you might think.

“We haven’t run this before but I think it will be great.”

She explained cash raised will help people with heart disease.

She added many people had bought a heart for the record attempt.

The record for a chain of paper hearts currently stands at 8,525.

Customers who wish to have a heart-shaped message in the window of a branch can do so in exchange for a £1 donation.

Claire said: “This is the best promotion we have done. People love it - it gets the community involved.”

Messages on the hearts can be anything from a thank you to someone, or a heartfelt message for a loved one, best friend, family member or work colleague.

Messages for the record breaking chain need to be completed by January 31.

Ones for the shop window are being accepted until Valentine’s Day on February 14.