Brexiteers plan Stamford 'walkabout'
Pro-Brexit campaigners plan a ‘walkabout’ in Stamford next Friday to show “we mean Leave.”
Organiser, Marietta King of Ukip said: “Believe in Britain, Let’s go WTO!”
The former UKIP candidate for Grantham and Stamford says though organised by Ukippers, the event is for everyone who supports Brexit, regardless of their party political affiliation.
With Brexit in the news and with continuing controversy concerning Stamford MP Nick Boles and his outspoken behaviour over Brexit, Mrs King expects to receive a lot of support.
She said: “We will get a lot of good responses. It will cheer you up.”
The walkabout will leave Wetherspoons at 7 Sheep Market at 10.15am, before heading to the market and returning back to Wetherspoons 1.5-2 hours later for a drink.
A similar walkabout is planned for Grantham tomorrow. It will leave the Tollemache Inn on St Peter’s Hill at 10.15am before heading off to the market for 1.5 to 2 hours before returning to the Wetherspoons for a drink.
