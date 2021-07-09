A Stamford business has procured tickets to the Euro final for people who would like to nab a seat at the game.

More Travel Stamford has been able to access five 'prestige hospitality' tickets at the England v Italy Euro final in Wembley on Sunday (July 11).

The ticket holders would be seated near other hospitality customers and some guests of UEFA and the FA.

England’s Harry Kane slots home the match-winning goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, tickets to the much-awaited match come at a steep price of £11,700 per person.

In an Instagram post, Helen Dooley of More Travel told followers that she "personally wouldn't spend this much money on a football match", but according to partner Richard "this isn't any old football match - it's once in a lifetime stuff".

Visit 'moretravelstamford' on Instagram for further details on the tickets.

