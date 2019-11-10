After ten years of running her own business, Vicki Culverhouse is happy to share her secret of success.

Vicki, who lives in Stamford, and Bourne before that, offers what she believes is a more respectful alternative to telemarketing.

The 50-year-old previously worked selling advertising for magazines in Peterborough and saw a gap in the market for a business-to-business cold calling service that was considerate, friendly, and built upon a compassionate ethos.

Her company, Straightahead UK, based at the Eventus Business Centre in Market Deeping, aims to deliver by ensuring work is fun. It also has a strict moral code of no high pressure tactics, to remain friendly and respectful and never to work with competing clients.

Vicki said: “We encourage out staff to feel relaxed and be able to have a chat between calls, because the happier they are, the better they will work, the better conversations they will have and the better outcomes they will get for our clients.”

The recipe seems to have worked, with staff numbers increasing from three to eight since the firm started, with plans to take on another every couple of months. The company also overcame the challenge of Vicki battling breast cancer in 2016.

Last year, recruitment practices changed to ensure better pay to get better staff, which Vicky says makes them more efficient.

Newcomers receive structured training and Vicky says this has delivered the lowest staff turnover for a telemarketing company.

“Happy staff, happy clients, it’s an easy recipe.”

Vicki has also helped other businesspeople who came to her for advice.

“I take their business apart and say this is incredible, this is not, to enable people to see things differently.”

But Vicki stresses she does not know everything.

“I have made enough mistakes to sink a battleship. I know what not to do.”

As part of the company’s ethos, Vicki’s staff will have November 18 off work on full pay, the date of its tenth anniversary, to undertake charity work.

This follows its other charitable works, such as an annual ball, which has raised more than £50,000 for good causes like Peterborough City Hospital.

It also provides free calling days to charities like Leonard Cheshire Disability, to help them improve relationships and generate more revenue.

Any business who feels they may benefit from Vicki’s advicecan email her at vicki@straightaheaduk.com