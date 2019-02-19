Stamford campaigners report growing support for 'People's Vote'

The Stamford Rainbow Coalition for Europe claims growing support for a ‘People’s Vote.’

And they say second referendum or not, deal or no deal, the controversy over Brexit will “drag on for decades”.

The cross-party group took to Stamford Market on Saturday and found a variety of views.

The coalition’s Amanda Wheeler said: “People are mostly saying they want the government to Revoke Article 50 (the legislative measure whereby the UK leaves the EU) or they want a People’s Vote.”

Amanda also reported “steadily growing support” for a People’s Vote or second referendum.

She also said people who voted Leave told her that what is happening with Brexit “isn’t what we voted for.”

Amanda continued: “There are some people and they are so fed up with it all. They want it to go away.

“If we leave with no deal, it will drag on. There will be decades of unpicking. Brexit is going to drag on either way. The can of worms is opened.”