Inspector Morse author Colin Dexter among trio honoured with Stamford blue plaques

By Chris Harby
Published: 06:00, 26 June 2022

Relatives of late great Stamfordians have seen blue plaques unveiled in their ancestors’ honour.

The unveiling of three blue plaques for Inspector Morse author Colin Dexter, photographer Harry Burton, and motoring pioneer Jack Pick was the culmination of many months of planning by Stamford Civic Society.

The project came courtesy of funding from the Skells Trust, and the support of Stamford Town Council and South Kesteven District Council, while Yvonne Pini of the society’s urban group oversaw the lengthy process.

