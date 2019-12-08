The popular Stamford Cheese and Wine Cellar has a fresh lease of life with new owners.

Peter and Alex Podstolski have taken over the shop in St Mary’s Street from Karen and George Brammer, who retired from the business after nine years to spend more time with their grandchildren.

Peter and Alex live in Peterborough, but visit Stamford every weekend. They love the town and feared it was to lose its cheese seller.

Peter said: “We are a very enthusiastic couple, friendly and willing. We are keeping the same suppliers and they are taking care of the quality.”

However, they have launched new products, such as handmade wooden boxes made by Alex.

The couple, from Poland, have lived in Britain for 15 years and have a boy, 13, and a three-year-old girl.

Peter has spent the past 12 years working in production and manufacturing management roles.

“I decided it was time to enjoy life and make it on my own, to be happy. When I was studying I used to have a shop and I really enjoyed that.”

Since taking over the business last month, trade has been building up, with new and old customers keen for its cheeses, chutneys and own-branded French handmade butter.

There is also marmalade, biscuits and a range of hampers available.

Upstairs can be found whisky, gins, ports, wine, beer, cigars, plus a huge range of miniatures.

Peter said: “People are very happy the shop is not going to close. My challenge is to make sure people know this.”

Business has been fine in their first few weeks and once Christmas is over, the couple will see what they can do to put their stamp on it.

“We will think about other projects and plans but as yet, we do not know what they will be.”

Among the customers enjoying the delights of the Stamford Cheese and Wine Cellar this week, were Sonya King and Rosamund Wright of Kings Lynn, who bought some cheese and garlic in what was their first visit.

They both agreed: “This is just wonderful. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

The shop’s website is at www.stamfordcheese.com

