More than 600 pupils from primary and secondary schools in the Stamford area took part in a range of construction-related activities.

They worked with SLGTA (The South Lincolnshire Training Association) to inspire the trades people of the future.

Activities included building with recyclable materials, renewable energies, cable-stayed bridge building, plant mechanics, civil engineering, immersive training simulators, design, trade skills, surveying, specialist heritage work and more.

Students at Ryhall CE Academy enjoy SLGTA Event (23136532)

The event at New College Stamford was supported by employers including CiTB, Worcester Bosch, Lindem, Prince Build, Prince Energy, Go Construct, The Bell Group, Simons, Hill Holt Wood, Cambridge Science Centre and EMESS.

Student Jack Hudson attended the event in Year 10, leading him to take a Level 2 Plumbing diploma. He was proud the college supports such training events.

