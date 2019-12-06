About 200 primary school children from The Bluecoat School, Stamford, have learnt about where breakfast comes from.

Peterborough-based educational events provider Kids Country dropped by to deliver hands-on workshops covering everything from making sausages and pancakes and learning what makes a healthy breakfast.

The highlight for many was sitting on a huge John Deer tractor as Farmer Tom (Kids Country chairman Tom Martin) explained how tractors and other machinery are used on the farm to grow cereal crops.

Farmer Tom Martin addresses the children

Bluecoat School headteacher Ben Bloor said the children were fascinated to learn how breakfast was made and this was one of several events the school has ran with Kids Country, including learning how to keep bees and grow potatoes.

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager for Kids Country, which is part of the East of England Agricultural Society, said the society is keen for children to learn about farming and to consider it as a career.

