Stamford choristers win prestigious award

Junior choristers from Stamford are celebrating after winning a prestigious accolade for their singing – the Elizabeth Henderson Memorial Trophy.

The All Saints’ choir , which was conducted by Suzanne Over and accompanied by Fergus Black on the piano, landed the award for its performance at the Peterborough Music Festival, which was held in Peterborough Cathedral.

Our photo shows Suzanne Over and Fergus Black with the choir and the trophy they won.

The group rehearses at All Saints’ Church on Red Lion Square every Friday from 6pm (not March 30 or April 6) and new members are always welcome.