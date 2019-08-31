All Saints' Church in Stamford is looking for more young people to take part in its children's choir.

The church will host an open rehearsal on Friday, September 13 from 6pm to 7pm.

Fergus Black, director of music at the church, has asked Key Stage 2 children to consider joining the choir.

All Saints' Church. Photo: Matthew Brown

The children's choir currently has 18 members and provides an opportunity for children to make new friends and perform in concerts and services.

No experience is needed and children will be taught how to read music.

For more information contact Fergus Black on 01733 704281.

