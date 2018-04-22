Stamford Civic Society seeks new chairman

Stamford Civic Society, a charity that promotes the preservation and enhancement of the town, is seeking a new chairman to replace Gwyneth Gibbs, who is retiring from the role later this year.

The position is a voluntary role that would suit someone with experience of chairing boards, committees and public meetings.

The person will also need to be an enthusiastic advocate for the preservation and enhancement of Stamford.

There are also behind the scenes time commitments, liaising with many local stakeholders on matters of common interest, managing the society’s responses to current planning applications, communicating with members and the press, and leading project work.

Gwyneth said: “After more than 10 years, it is time for somebody else to take over and bring new ideas to the society. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chairman, and it will be exciting to see the society move forward under a new leader.”

Founded in 1962, the Stamford Civic Society is devoted to the preservation and enhancement of the town, which became the UK’s first conservation area in 1967.

Anyone interested in the role should contact Gwyneth at info@stamfordcivicsociety.org.uk for an informal discussion.