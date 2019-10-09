Climate change protesters from the Stamford area joined the Extinction Rebellion protests in London this week.

Among them were the Red Rebel protesters from Stamford and Peterborough, a group which was created last month and paraded through Stamford town centre on September 29.

Similar groups are being formed nationally, and this week, local members joined part of the ‘Love Rebellion’ area in central London.

Lynsey Saker of Extinction Rebellion Stamford says the red symbolises the common blood we all share

with other species.

Lynsey, who works as a beauty therapist in Bourne, added: “The rebels who are “ordinary people” with “ normal” jobs and day to day lives to lead are doing all they can to be heard.”

She added the movement is growing, with the rebels holding a social in the Cellar Bar, Stamford on October 31, to recruit more members.