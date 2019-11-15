A coffee morning in Stamford library today has been raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Library assistant Vanessa Mackinnon, who was serving, said this was because Cancer Research UK is the chosen charity for Greenwich Leisure, who operate the library.

The coffee and cakes were proving popular with visitors, allowing them to have a bite to eat, a drink and a natter.

Anita hassall, Vanessa Mckinnon, Julie McCarthy at the coffee morning in Stamford Library (21704072)

Among them were Anita Hassall of Tallington and Julie McCarthy who met for the first time at the event, having just popped in to the library.

Both said Cancer Research UK is a charity 'close to our hearts.'

Anita said: "My brother died of cancer when he was 37 and I was 14. My mother-in-law has also recovered from breast cancer."

Julie said: "I was returning a book and saw the coffee morning and I thought it was worth supporting. On my mother's side of the family, we have had breast cancer."

The event ran from 10am to midday.