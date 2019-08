A 32-year-old man who broke in to New College Stamford and into the Evergreen Care Trust building in Barnack Road has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Glen Graham, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two burglary charges and received 12 weeks in prison for each offence.

He also received a two-week jail term for breaching the terms of an earlier sentence.

Court sentencing

