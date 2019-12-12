Home   News   Article

An evening of festive burlesque at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 16:00, 12 December 2019

Experience a fabulous evening of festive burlesque at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, December 13.

Hosted by comedian Madame Violet Vavoom, Christmas Unwrapped, features Phoenix Belles, Phoenix Sapphire, Miss Pixi Styx, Tombustion and Divalicious Showgirls.

There will be tap dancing, singing, fire performers, a special whip crack, lots of feather boa action, and much more.

Phoenix Belles Burlesque (24020419)
A prize will be awarded to the best dressed audience member in costume. The perfect festive night out!

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16 (£15) from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

