Experience a fabulous evening of festive burlesque at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, December 13.

Hosted by comedian Madame Violet Vavoom, Christmas Unwrapped, features Phoenix Belles, Phoenix Sapphire, Miss Pixi Styx, Tombustion and Divalicious Showgirls.

There will be tap dancing, singing, fire performers, a special whip crack, lots of feather boa action, and much more.

A prize will be awarded to the best dressed audience member in costume. The perfect festive night out!

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16 (£15) from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk