Two Stamford petrol heads will take part in a scrap heap fundraiser this summer in Monte Carlo.

Mike and Jan Donnelly will join other thrill seekers at the start line of the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

The pair will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

Mike and Jan Donnelly from Stamford are to take part in the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally

Mike said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Stamford to join us on another amazing adventure.

"This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK."

Mike and Jan Donnelly from Stamford are to take part in the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally

The world-famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters via live GPS tracking.

The three-day crusade feature 100 of the finest British bangers as drivers celebrate the end of travel restrictions related to the pandemic by experiencing roads with backdrops of sun, sea, sand and snow.

Participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised over £150,000 for UK charities.

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place in June 2022 and more information can be found on the event website at www.bustrallies.com