'Severe delays' of 13 minutes and more are reported on the A1 near Stamford.

The delays follow reports of a crash just before 10am on the A1 northbound near the A6121 Tinwell Road, affecting traffic heading towards Grantham.

AA Roadwatch also reported queues heading back towards the Collyweston Road and A43 Kettering Road (Wothorpe / Easton On The Hill Turn Off).

The average speed was down to ten mph.

There were no reports of any injuries.