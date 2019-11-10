The first Stamford Digital Network meeting has taken place at New College Stamford’sDigital Skills Centre.

InvestSK met professionals, business owners and educators to discuss how digital businesses could be better supported and developed.

The conversation highlighted the advantages of local digital businesses working together with the college to improve education and skills in the digital industry.

The next meeting is on Tuesday December 3 from 5pm - 6pm at New College Stamford.

Topics include digital qualifications and supporting the future workforce.

To attend email Helen.Janes@Stamfordac.onmicrosoft.com