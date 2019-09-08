A networking group aimed at the digital sector begins in Stamford next month.

The Stamford Digital Network launches on Tuesday, October 8, from 5pm - 6pm, at the Digital Skills Centre, New College Stamford.

It aims to be a space for local digital companies to come together, share ideas and knowledge and combine digital expertise and experience.

With a central meeting venue and a new website ready to use for information sharing and joint activities, organisers say the exact shape and future of the Stamford Digital Network will depend on valuable contributions and ideas from local businesses.

Founders GoodEgg digital and New College Stamford plan the network to grow into an important, vibrant local digital employer group that will collaborate and work with others to mutual advantage.

Last year, New College Stamford opened a new Digital Skills Centre.