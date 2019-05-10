Stamford disruption to continue as building is improved
Stamford town centre faces further disruption with a road closure set to least at least another week.
Work started last weekend, Saturday May 4, on a project to improve the external appearance of the Goodwins building on St John's Street.
St John's Street is being reduced to a single lane for the work and a one-way system has been put in place.
Traffic coming in the direction of the one way route will be re-directed accordingly as displayed on traffic signs.
Advance warning notices have already been displayed in advance of the work, which is set to continue until Sunday May 19.
During the work, Goodwins will remain open as usual.
Alistair Clarke, operations manager for Northdown Property Services, the company undertaking the improvement works, commented: "The building is located in a difficult location to maintain, so we are having to close one lane to ensure the safety of tradesmen and public. The building will however look much better afterwards.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
