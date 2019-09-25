As reported in the Mercury, Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day had a record year with more than 440 entries in the pedigree and novelty classes.

This beat last year's record of 330 by some margin and the show on Sunday September 15 helped to raise almost £2,900 for The Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, The Sensory Garden project at Stamford College, the church's Youth Outreach Project and Animal Helpline.

Here we feature the full results and photos of the Pedigree Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show, taken by New College Stamford student Lucy Reho.

Gallery1

Results:

Hound Class: 1st Sheena Dovey with Rolo the Miniature Dachshund; 2nd Julie Pratt with Romeo the Bassett

Gundog Class: 1st Rosie Cogan with Tilly the Pointer; 2nd Susan Hallam with Esme the Irish Setter

Terrier Class: 1st Graham Holding with Callie the Wheaten Terrier; 2nd Diana Turner with Fig the Border Terrier

Utility Class: 1st Rachel Wall with Cleo the Dalmation; 2nd Julia Durrant with Willow the Toy Poodle

Working and Pastoral: 1st Julie & Steve Morris with Tequila the Leonberger; 2nd A Gatehall with Heg the Bearded Colllie

Toy Class: 1st Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon; 2nd Katie and Ryan Peters with Henry the Chihuahua

Junior (6 to 18 mths) 1st Maria Liljestam with Noosah the Belgium Shepherd Tervuren; 2nd Jackie Ray with Ava the Cocker Spaniel

Bonniest Fur Baby Girl 1st Adrian Shell with Gem the Staffie; 2nd Craig and Sarah Revie with Honey the Beagle

Bonniest Fur Baby Boy 1st Steph Spurdens with Rigby the Rhodesian Ridgeback; 2nd Katy, Nancy and Flo Evans with Woody the Cavapoo

Best Brace 1st Sophie Hodnett with Socks the Italian Greyhound

Cutest Puppy (6 to 12 mths) 1st Lisa Boothby with Bella the Cross

Waggiest Tail 1st Tony Ellis with Max the Border Collie

Most Gorgeous Girl (large) 1st Anne Hinton with Honey the Rottweiler

Most Gorgeous Girl (small) 1st Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon; 2nd Armand Dutch with Pascal the Poodle-Bison cross

Best Looking Boy (large) 1st Jean with Harry the German Shepherd-Retriever cross

Best Looking Boy (small) 1st Angie Smith with Bailey the Cavapoo; 2nd Iain Woods with Chester the Daschund

Best Rescue Girl 1st Flatters with Anne the Labrador

Best Rescue Boy 1st Paul Pryke with Patch the Parson Russell Terrier; 2nd Dawn Spooner with Scooby the German Shepherd cross

Mayor’s Favourite 1st was Amelia Collins with Waffle the Cavapoochon

Best Sausage Catcher 1st Jean with Harry the German Shepherd-Retriever cross

Golden Oldie (7 years plus) 1st Mr and Mrs Lewis with Millie the Choc Lab; 2nd Tony Ellis with She the Border Collie

Most Appealing Eyes 1st Sonya Rata with Dottie the Poodle cross mix; 2nd Diane Bayles with Molly the Beagle

Best in Show: Rachel Wall with Cleo the Dalmation

Best Novelty in Show: Anne Hinton with Honey the Rottweiler

Reserve Best in Show: Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon

Res Best Novelty in Show: Lisa Boothby with Bella the Cross