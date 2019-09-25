Stamford Dog Show 2019: full results and more photos from the event on Stamford Meadows
As reported in the Mercury, Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day had a record year with more than 440 entries in the pedigree and novelty classes.
This beat last year's record of 330 by some margin and the show on Sunday September 15 helped to raise almost £2,900 for The Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, The Sensory Garden project at Stamford College, the church's Youth Outreach Project and Animal Helpline.
Here we feature the full results and photos of the Pedigree Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show, taken by New College Stamford student Lucy Reho.
Results:
Hound Class: 1st Sheena Dovey with Rolo the Miniature Dachshund; 2nd Julie Pratt with Romeo the Bassett
Gundog Class: 1st Rosie Cogan with Tilly the Pointer; 2nd Susan Hallam with Esme the Irish Setter
Terrier Class: 1st Graham Holding with Callie the Wheaten Terrier; 2nd Diana Turner with Fig the Border Terrier
Utility Class: 1st Rachel Wall with Cleo the Dalmation; 2nd Julia Durrant with Willow the Toy Poodle
Working and Pastoral: 1st Julie & Steve Morris with Tequila the Leonberger; 2nd A Gatehall with Heg the Bearded Colllie
Toy Class: 1st Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon; 2nd Katie and Ryan Peters with Henry the Chihuahua
Junior (6 to 18 mths) 1st Maria Liljestam with Noosah the Belgium Shepherd Tervuren; 2nd Jackie Ray with Ava the Cocker Spaniel
Bonniest Fur Baby Girl 1st Adrian Shell with Gem the Staffie; 2nd Craig and Sarah Revie with Honey the Beagle
Bonniest Fur Baby Boy 1st Steph Spurdens with Rigby the Rhodesian Ridgeback; 2nd Katy, Nancy and Flo Evans with Woody the Cavapoo
Best Brace 1st Sophie Hodnett with Socks the Italian Greyhound
Cutest Puppy (6 to 12 mths) 1st Lisa Boothby with Bella the Cross
Waggiest Tail 1st Tony Ellis with Max the Border Collie
Most Gorgeous Girl (large) 1st Anne Hinton with Honey the Rottweiler
Most Gorgeous Girl (small) 1st Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon; 2nd Armand Dutch with Pascal the Poodle-Bison cross
Best Looking Boy (large) 1st Jean with Harry the German Shepherd-Retriever cross
Best Looking Boy (small) 1st Angie Smith with Bailey the Cavapoo; 2nd Iain Woods with Chester the Daschund
Best Rescue Girl 1st Flatters with Anne the Labrador
Best Rescue Boy 1st Paul Pryke with Patch the Parson Russell Terrier; 2nd Dawn Spooner with Scooby the German Shepherd cross
Mayor’s Favourite 1st was Amelia Collins with Waffle the Cavapoochon
Best Sausage Catcher 1st Jean with Harry the German Shepherd-Retriever cross
Golden Oldie (7 years plus) 1st Mr and Mrs Lewis with Millie the Choc Lab; 2nd Tony Ellis with She the Border Collie
Most Appealing Eyes 1st Sonya Rata with Dottie the Poodle cross mix; 2nd Diane Bayles with Molly the Beagle
Best in Show: Rachel Wall with Cleo the Dalmation
Best Novelty in Show: Anne Hinton with Honey the Rottweiler
Reserve Best in Show: Jan Holt with Jessie the Papillon
Res Best Novelty in Show: Lisa Boothby with Bella the Cross