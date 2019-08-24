Stamford event to help people find work
An event to provide guidance on finding a job, training or education takes place in Stamford on Wednesday August 28.
The Skills and Wellbeing event is at the Borderville Sports Centre, Stamford from 10am to 1pm. It is aimed to help local people who need support in employability skills, training course advice and wellbeing support.
The free event, organised by Stamford jobcentreplus, is open to anyone. It will feature a training providers, employers and support advisers.
There will be presentations on apprenticeships, recruitment processes, volunteering, the National Careers service, working with health issues and confidence building. There will also be support on training and careers, interview skills, and CV writing.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.