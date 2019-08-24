An event to provide guidance on finding a job, training or education takes place in Stamford on Wednesday August 28.

The Skills and Wellbeing event is at the Borderville Sports Centre, Stamford from 10am to 1pm. It is aimed to help local people who need support in employability skills, training course advice and wellbeing support.

The free event, organised by Stamford jobcentreplus, is open to anyone. It will feature a training providers, employers and support advisers.

There will be presentations on apprenticeships, recruitment processes, volunteering, the National Careers service, working with health issues and confidence building. There will also be support on training and careers, interview skills, and CV writing.